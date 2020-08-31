Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market Worth $1.7 billion | Top Technologies & Increasing focus on miniaturization

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ —

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market and Top Technologies :

X-ray crystallography

NMR Spectroscopy

Cryo-Electron Microscopy

X-ray crystallography – XRC is a widely used technology for protein analysis and provides data on protein structures at the atomic level, which serves to provide a greater understanding of protein function in terms of their interaction with other molecules, the ability to undergo conformational changes and to perform catalysis in the presence of enzymes. The components used during X-ray crystallographic analysis include protein crystals, X-ray generators, and electronic X-ray detectors.

Protein Crystallography Market and Top End Users:

Pharmaceutical Companies – Protein crystallization enables researchers to understand structural biology and the sustained drug delivery process. It helps in understanding the exact 3D structure design and biological function of protein and macromolecules. the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market in 2019.

Protein crystallization enables researchers to understand structural biology and the sustained drug delivery process. It helps in understanding the exact 3D structure design and biological function of protein and macromolecules. the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market in 2019. Research & Government Institutes – Research and government institutes are increasingly focusing on strengthening their drug discovery research programs. Owing to the increasing cost, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are collaborating with research institutes to leverage their knowledge and understanding of fundamental principles, especially for drug discovery activities.

North America dominates the protein crystallization market.

The protein crystallization and crystallography market is divided into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research, and the rising demand for high-quality research tools.

Key Market Players

The major companies in the protein crystallization and crystallography market are Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Hampton Research (US), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), and Bruker Corporation (US).

Rigaku Corporation (Japan) is the leading player in the global protein crystallization and crystallography market. Due to its wide portfolio of protein crystallization instruments, software, and accessories, the company has a strong presence in the APAC and distribution networks and subsidiaries in Europe and the US. To maintain its leadership position, the company has adopted inorganic strategies such as partnerships with firms such as Merck to develop lab consumables based on the crystalline sponge technology.