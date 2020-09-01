Algoworks Wins the IT World Awards 2020 in the category ‘Company of the Year – IT Services’

SUNNYVALE, United States, 2020-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Algoworks, a global B2B IT Services firm, has announced it has earned the esteemed honor “Company of the Year” award. In appreciation of leading private companies worldwide, IT World declared this, honoring those companies’ Innovations, technologies, and culture across the sectors concerned.

Rachit Agarwal, Co-founder and Director at Algoworks, was quoted as saying, “Winning the gold prize in the IT World Award 2020 in the category Company of the Year (IT Services) has been a huge honor for us. Nothing makes us happier than being recognized for our hard work and dedication. It is our team’s undying willingness to keep striving and moving forward even during a global pandemic that has brought us here. We are looking forward to achieving many more milestones in the future.”

About IT World’s Awards:

The IT World Awards are industry and peer recognitions from Network Products Guide honoring achievements and recognitions of world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology.

About Algoworks:

Algoworks is an Information Technology Company providing end-to-end product development services in association with 80+ partners globally. Operating chiefly from its California office, Algoworks is reputed for its partnership with Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, and Microsoft. The company’s key IT service offerings include Mobility, Salesforce, DevOps, UI/UX, and Enterprise Application Integration. For more information visit https://www.algoworks.com/