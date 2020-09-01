Sonico launches new Parabolic Spring Assembly

Kolkota, India, 2020-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Sonico is one of the leading manufacturers of Conventional, Parabolic and Bogie Leaf Springs in India’s Automobile Industry, is proud to announce the launch of the new parabolic assembly(https://www.sonicoleafsprings.com/parabolic-leaf-springs.html).

Parabolic Leaf Spring is considered as most modern technology in suspension system. Sonico has already adopted this technology long back and regularly making parabolic spring for OEM and aftermarket.

Our strong relationship with customers allows us to anticipate their evolving needs and provide integrated solutions to meet the same. Recently there is a new addition in the parabolic family. A very critical Parabolic Assembly is developed by Sonico, with grand success.

The details of the new product are as follows:

Equipment used:

For Parabolic operation

Gas Fired walking beam type end heating furnace

High Pressure Descaler

Automatic Parabolic rolling machine (Servo Controlled)

On-line Straightening Press

Multi station Press for post rolling operations

Instrument for profile checking

For Heat Treatment

Robotic heat treatment line with automatic swinging for fast cooling and camber stability.

For Stress shot peening

3 Turbines & 2 on line passes for two different shot sizes to ensure maximum coverage and better compressive residual stress at surface & depth.

For Painting

Automatic Line; Electrostatic Bell type.

For Assembly

Assembled in conveyorized transferring system for improved material surface quality supported by online scragging.

About Sonico:

Our manufacturing facilities are equipped with Automatic Parabolic Rolling Line, Robotic Heat Treatment Line, Stress Shot Peening Line, Automatic Paint Line and Automatic Assembly Line with on-line CNC Scragging machine. Recipient of various awards from prestigious customers for its exemplary performance in delivery at competitive costs maintained through innovative solutions.

