Texas Hospice Creates The Caregiver’s Guide To End-Of-Life Care

Harbor Light Hospice, a Texas hospice care center, recently released a guide on end-of-life care for caregivers. This guide will give caregivers some peace of mind when caring for their ill loved one.

The end-of-life process comes with many trials and tribulations. You want to make sure your loved one is as comfortable as possible. This means making sure that you are at ease as well, so your emotions do not negatively affect your loved one. Having an end-of-life care guide can make this transition a lot easier by having the guidelines clearly defined for you.

End-of-life care is care given to people who are nearing the end of their life and have stopped treatment to cure or control their disease. It includes physical, emotional, social, and spiritual support for patients and their families and friends. The main goal of end-of-life care to ease the pain and other accompanying symptoms, and to make the patient as comfortable and happy as possible. Some common symptoms or signs that your loved one is nearing the end of their life are coolness to their arms, feet, and legs. Confusion is common as well, so it’s important to speak normally and truthfully to them as best you can. Their sleeping patterns will also change, and you will often find that they sleep a lot more than usual. Restlessness can be solved by helping your loved one with a light massage or playing soothing music. Fevers and urine diseases are also frequent during this stage so it is important that you consult a healthcare profession if these symptoms occur. Speaking to hospice care professionals can help you immensely as they can support you by helping you understand what to expect from your loved one.

Speak to Harbor Light Hospice for more information about end-of-life care and how hospice care can help. Harbor Light provides customized, comprehensive hospice care to patients and their families, offering a wide range of therapies and treatment to support the mental, physical, and spiritual needs of each.

