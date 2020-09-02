Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market | Adjustable valve shunts accounted for the largest share of the CSF shunts market

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The cerebrospinal fluid management market is projected to reach USD 1,561.1 million by 2022 from an estimated USD 1,256.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management involves the use of devices such as shunts and external drainage systems to maintain the flow of CSF and drain excess fluid from the brain. Over the years, the disease burden of hydrocephalus has increased considerably, increasing the demand for CSF management devices as a method of treatment. The high prevalence of hydrocephalus and the subsequent increase in the number of shunting procedures and the growing geriatric population are major factors driving the market growth. The growing healthcare market in developing economies is also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, the dearth of trained professionals and complications related to CSF shunts may challenge market growth to a certain extent.

Adjustable valve shunts accounted for the largest share of the CSF shunts market in 2017

On the basis of valve type, the shunts market is categorized into fixed and adjustable. The adjustable segment commanded the largest share of the shunts market in 2017 and is also estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the growth of this market segment is the reduced intervention for the alteration of CSF flow along with their rising adoption in developed countries.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=160672575

External ventricular drainage to command the largest share of external drainage systems market in 2017

On the basis of type, the external drainage systems market is categorized into external ventricular drainage (EVD) systems and lumbar drainage (LD) systems. The external ventricular drainage systems segment commanded the largest share of the external drainage systems market in 2017 and is also estimated to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its growing application for the treatment of acute hydrocephalus and obstructive hydrocephalus.

APAC to account for the highest market growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the third-largest market for CSF management and is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include the high prevalence of congenital hydrocephalus in China, a growing geriatric population in Japan, and increasing medical tourism in India and several RoAPAC countries.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=160672575

Key Players

The key players in the global cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market are Medtronic (Ireland), Integra (US), B. Braun (Germany), DePuy Synthes (US), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SOPHYSA (France), Natus Medical Incorporated (US), Dispomedica GmbH (Germany), Delta Surgical Limited (UK), Argi Grup (Turkey), Moller Medical GmbH (Germany), G. SURGIWEAR LTD. (India), and Wellong Instruments Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).