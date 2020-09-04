Out Of Work? Recruiting Expert Cassandra Whitlow’s New Book Will Help You Land The Perfect Job

CHARLOTTE, NC, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — Certified Recruiting Expert, and Career Coach Cassandra Whitlow has penned a book titled “Survival Guide for the Unemployed: Essentials Needed for Confident Interviewing to Land the Perfect Job”. This excellent piece of writing has been written this summer to help primarily the jobseeker get prepared to show up strong for interviews with confidence and make a solid impression to get the job. Cassandra also knows how difficult it is emotionally while searching for work, especially during a pandemic and has dedicated a chapter to encouraging the Unemployed as well.

Crowned with being a recruiting expert, career coach, entrepreneur and an author, Cassandra Whitlow has worked with and coached thousands of people over the years to ace interviews and land their dream job through strategy sessions and career coaching. Unemployed people of all age groups, especially those who have been going through a tough phase of unemployment, have received great benefits from the essentials that she has provided to get hired. Cassandra’s methods transform candidates into potential hires who are brimming with confidence and the crucial attitude of a winner that is needed to project that key impression on the hiring manager.

Cassandra also has a rich and varied experience of collaboration and facilitation for different companies like Microsoft, IBM, Strayer University, WCNC Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools etc. in various capacities. She has worked as a Career Coach, TV Talk Show Guest, Panelist, Workshop Facilitator, Diversity & Inclusion and Employee Engagement Initiatives. She brings all of this experience in her book as the survival guide for the job seekers to succeed in their search for work.

“This book was in the pipeline for a while, indeed. But the job market has been in a desperate state since the pandemic hit our shores earlier this year. Over 40 million people were unemployed by June 1 and that is when I decided that I need to write and release this book as soon as possible to help the people not just survive but thrive during this time of unemployment. Interviews have become tougher lately with informational and technological progress, among other crucial factors. This book is a critical guide to get from being a stressed-out candidate to becoming a recruited new hire for a company of choice. I promise, this book will jumpstart your job search and guide you in a whole new direction”, said Cassandra Whitlow.

Cassandra Whitlow is a Certified Recruiting Expert and Career Coach who has worked with Fortune 500 companies in various positions and has over 20 years of experience in high volume recruiting, coaching, and transforming thousands of candidates on how to stand out in an interview and beat out the competition.

