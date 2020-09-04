Smart Africa and Draper University Partner to Strengthen Start-Up and Innovation Ecosystems in Africa

KIGALI, RWANDA, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — American entrepreneurial pre-accelerator, Draper University and Smart Africa have announced a partnership aimed at strengthening Start-Up and Innovation Ecosystems in Africa.

The partnership, which was confirmed through a Memorandum of Understanding, is meant to support the work that the Smart Africa Secretariat is doing around Start-Ups and Innovation Ecosystems across the continent. This is a flagship project spearheaded by the Republic of Tunisia with Smart Africa expected to launch a continental blueprint later this year.

“The track record, experience and success that Draper University has in supporting entrepreneurs makes this partnership key in developing Africa’s Start-Ups and Innovation Ecosystems. We look forward to collectively creating relevant and robust acceleration programs and ensuring that our start-ups and innovators are ready for investment,” said Mr. Lacina Koné, the Director-General of Smart Africa.

Smart Africa and Draper University will work together with member countries to create an acceleration program from African Startups, support the creation of a Draper University campus in Africa, support the creation of an investor capacity program for Africa and to provide relevant capacity building for African Startups. This is to ensure that startups in Africa can grow and that they can attract investment from around the world.

“Smart Africa is a crucial initiative in developing ICT ecosystems in Africa, but also in uniting the different efforts driven to support African startups boost innovation. We look forward to working with Smart Africa to train, accelerate and invest in African heroes. The world needs them today more than ever” said Mareme Dieng, the head of international partnerships of the Draper Ecosystem.

This partnership comes at an opportune time when African startups are some of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the success rate of existing startups has fallen. Through Smart Africa’s Startups and Innovation Ecosystems flagship project and with the experience and know-how of Draper University, startups are expected to receive a much needed shot in the arm across Africa.

About Smart Africa

Smart Africa is a bold and innovative commitment to accelerate sustainable socio-economic development on the continent and usher Africa into the knowledge economy through affordable access to broadband and use of ICTs. With a vision to create a single digital market in Africa by 2030, the Smart Africa Alliance brings together Heads of State who seek to accelerate the digitalization of the continent and create a common market. Launched in 2013 by seven (7) African Heads of State, the Alliance now has 30 member countries, representing over 750 million people and over 40 Private Sector members committed to the vision and the advancement of Africa.

About Draper University

Tim Draper, legendary Silicon Valley venture capitalist founded Draper University in 2012 with a vision and belief that in order to change the world we have to change education. Draper University aims to teach entrepreneurship globally in an entirely new way. Through hands-on training, an innovative curriculum and thought leadership Tim Draper brings together young entrepreneurs, startup founders, executives and investors all under one roof. Tim Draper has deep roots in entrepreneurship and venture capital with a rich background that started by founding Draper Associates in 1985. Tim is thrilled to be leading the charge to disrupt entrepreneurship education and is excited to have Draper University partner with all ecosystem builders around the globe.Following are some key statistics about Draper University:Location: Draper University is located at the heart of Silicon Valley in downtown San Mateo. As of today, we have 1100 Alumni from 78 Countries, 362+ startups created in the last 5 years, $86M raised in seed funding and 2700 jobs created

