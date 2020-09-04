Ecosmob Announce Enhanced IVR Payment Solution For Services and Business

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob, top VoIP solutions provider, announced launch of enhanced Asterisk IVR payment solution for businesses and services. Timely payments are vital for businesses to thrive, especially utilities, banks and insurance. Further, easing the payment process enhances appeal for customers who are understandably chary of phone payments and disclosure of their card details.

Ecosmob’s custom IVR builder has earned industry reputation. The IVR payment solution follows in the custom IVR footsteps by being tailored specifically to accept payments. Utilities, banks, service providers, telecom, hospitality and healthcare are a few segments where this asterisk payment IVR is expected to play a stellar role. Speaking about it the VP said that customers wishing to make payment are wary of phone payments and disclosure of bank and card details. The payment IVR offers greater security and anonymity in that card details, when input, are converted to DTMF tones that simply cannot be hacked into. Given this higher level of confidence inspiring security the payment IVR will find widespread favor with customers.

Further, for those deploying the IVR solution to receive payment, it can be customized to work in tandem with IVR reminders and notification system as well as SMS. Customers receive notification and option to dial the IVR payment number to initiate payment. Thereafter it is a simple process to press the right keys, input details and complete the transaction. Customers automatically receive SMS confirmation. Ecosmob integrates standard payment gateways, assures highest levels of encryption and offers to custom integrate designated payment gateway on request.

It is not just banks, utilities and insurance that can benefit from incorporating IVR payments into their collection stream. Businesses selling products can explore a new line of marketing and sales with IVR automation. A typical example is to launch offers for specific products through SMS campaign, offer purchase through phone, accept order through IVR and let buying customers pay using the IVR payment feature. The immediacy captures more customers who wish to complete a transaction at one go instead of having to switch to mobile or desktop computer to complete it.

Ecosmob, with its expertise in IP PBX, contact center software and CRM integration, offers IVR for payment as a stand alone solution with integration into existing database. It can just as well integrate Asterisk payment IVR solution into existing IP PBX and contact center software according to customer preferences.

“This is just a start,” said the VP. “There are more exciting IVR solutions on the way such as visual IVR that will go so well with the current trend of mobile usage. We are working along with our Artificial Intelligence unit to make IVRs smarter, get them to acquire near human robotic intelligent conversation capabilities and take the user experience to an altogether new level.”

Ecosmob’s payment IVR is already at work in several utility companies and insurance companies. They report increase in timely collections and reductions in payment defaults. “It pays for itself,” said a user.

Ecosmob will be happy to supply details and arrange a demo of its payment IVR solution. They may be contacted by phone on 1-303-997 3139, 91 7778842856 or live chat on https://www.ecosmob.com/dynamic-ivr-builder/#Contact-us.

