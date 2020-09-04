911 Restoration Named a “Top Growth Franchise” by Entrepreneur Magazine

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — 911 Restoration was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s first Top Growth Franchises list. This list recognizes the 150 companies with the greatest positive franchise unit growth in North America over a three-year period, based on data submitted for Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking. Thanks to its exceptional growth, 911 Restoration was ranked #55.

“Our focus as an organization has been to create a unique customer experience and a Fresh Start culture,” says Idan Shpizear, 911 Restoration’s founder and CEO. “We feel very blessed to be part of the solution in this difficult time.”

“By maintaining steady, sustained growth over several years, these franchises have demonstrated that they have the systems in place to support their franchisees and help them become successful,” says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur’s editor-in-chief. “Now as these and other companies around the country face unprecedented challenges, they may see their growth slow, but that record of success could prove more important than ever.”

To determine the 2020 Top Growth Franchises ranking, Entrepreneur looked at each company’s U.S. and Canadian franchise numbers over a three-year period (from July 2016 to July 2019; given the rapid changes, COVID-19 impacts weren’t taken into account). In order to qualify, companies had to have positive growth of at least five units each year. They were ranked based on a formula that considers their total positive U.S. and Canadian franchise growth over the three years as well as factors that negatively affect growth, such as terminations, nonrenewals, and other closures.

To view 911 Restoration in the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchises/topgrowth. Results can also be seen in the September issue of Entrepreneur, on sale September 1st.

###

About 911 Restoration:

911 Restoration is a franchise that provides residential and commercial restoration services. Founded in 2003, 911 Restoration has more than 200 territories across the United States and Canada. The focus of the company is to provide a Fresh Start to owners of both homes and businesses after disasters involving water damage, fire, and mold. 911 Restoration continues to grow and expand its mission to spread the Fresh Start attitude by offering restoration services to people all over the world.

911 Restoration

PH: 888-243-6653

7721 Densmore Ave.

Van Nuys, CA 91406