Shaudy Prince releases new album ‘Crabs in a Bucket’

New York, NY, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and performer of rap and hip hop known as Shaudy Prince has released his latest official album, “Crabs in a Bucket.” The album contains six original Shaudy Prince tracks for an approximate total listening time of half an hour. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Hood Royalty Empire record label. Hard, true, and packed with urban poetry, “Crabs in a Bucket” showcases Shaudy Prince as one of the most intriguing rap and hip-hop artists of the year so far and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

“Disgusta” (Augusta) GA’s Shaudy Prince cites as main artistic influences Future, Peewee Longway, Young Thug, Young Dolph, Drake, Gunna, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Master P, and Trouble. Shaudy Prince’s own sound takes elements from each of these and adds something fresh and unique for a result unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before. With an emphasis on concrete beats, linguistic gymnastics, and plenty of irresistible hooks, “Crabs in a Bucket” by Shaudy Prince has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall meaning of “Crabs in a Bucket,” Shaudy Prince writes, “My city is filled with crabs. I’m just going to turn up the heat on them and boil them on the stove.”

Sounds vicious, but rather, Prince is holding up a creative standard.

“All I ever tried to do was uplift the artists where I’m from,” he writes, “but because I was in their reach, they took me for granted. Well, now I’m cutting everybody off, and those who aren’t righteous are going to feel the wrath from the Garden City God. Judgment day is upon us.”

“Crabs in a Bucket” is produced by the legendary Augusta engineer Dolo Hendrixx.

“We grew up together uptown in Highpointe,” writes Prince of his producer. “He’s an important part of the project because when we were kids, he basically saw the start of the very beginning of my music journey. He saw my first studio session, saw the birth of what has taken place now. It was only right we come together as grown men to create history because it was something that was already bubbling from youth.”

“Crabs in a Bucket” by Shaudy Prince on the Hood Royalty Empire label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap and hip hop fans.

