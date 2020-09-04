Healthcare Asset Management Market | IOT-Based Healthcare Asset Management (IOT-HAM)

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-04 — /EPR Network/ —

[147 Pages Report] The healthcare asset management market is expected to reach USD 35.19 billion by 2023 from USD 6.89 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 31.4%. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2023.

What are the Opportunities in the market?

IOT-Based Healthcare Asset Management (IOT-HAM)

Expanding Application Areas of Healthcare Asset Management Solutions

Technological Advancements

Emerging Economies

Based on product, the healthcare asset management market is segmented into radiofrequency identification (RFID) devices, real-time location systems (RTLS), and ultrasound & infrared tags. Of all these product segments, the RFID devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare asset management market in 2018. RTLS on the other hand is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the higher precision and accuracy offered by RTLS for tracking and monitoring assets in healthcare facilities.

Based on type, RFID hardware market is further segmented into tags, readers/interrogators, antennas, and accessories. RFID tags are expected to account for the largest share of the RFID hardware market in 2018. The large share can primarily be attributed to the increasing acceptance of RFID in pharmaceutical companies, declining prices of RFID tags, and the availability of technologically advanced products in the market.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the global healthcare asset management market on basis of product, application, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions; new product launches; expansions; agreements, partnerships, and collaborations; and acquisitions in the healthcare asset management market

Key Players

The healthcare asset management market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. AiRISTA Flow (US), Elpas (US), CenTrak, Inc. (US), ThingMagic [A Novanta Company (US], Sonitor (Norway), Stanley Healthcare (US), Versus Technology, Inc. (US), Zebra Technologies (US), GE Healthcare (US), and IBM Corporation (US) are some of the prominent players offering healthcare asset management products.