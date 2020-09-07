Application Virtualization Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2023 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Sep-07 — According to a research report “Application Virtualization Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Education, Construction, and IT and Telecom), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The Application virtualization market size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2018 to USD 4.4 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period. Solution for lengthy application installation process with improved security and simplifying the overall application lifecycle are the major growth factors for the Application virtualization market.

APAC is expected to dominate the global Application virtualization market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in telecom infrastructure, cloud computing and Internet of things (IOT), has led to many organisations moving their focus towards providing good end user experience for their web and mobile applications. The APAC region is expected to witness the rapid adoption of application virtualization solutions. The application virtualization market growth in this region is characterized by the rapid adoption of VDI and application virtualization solutions such as agent based solutions large IT enterprises. Additionally, the number of start-ups is increasing in the region.

Among APAC regions, Japan is one of the topmost adopters of application virtualization solutions in APAC. The country has seen large adoption of cloud technologies in recent years, and enterprises are strategizing toward moving their legacy infrastructure on the cloud while application virtualization remains the epicenter. India being the growing economy is also using application virtualization solution mostly into the BFSI sector.

Market Players

The major vendors in the global Application virtualization market includes Microsoft (US), Symantec Corporation (US), VMware (US), Citrix Systems (US), Red Hat (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), Dell (US), Micro Focus (UK), Parallels International (US), Systancia (France), Accops (India), NComputing (South Korea), Sangfor Technologies (China), NextAxiom Technology (US).

VMware is the leading player in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions. The company believes in providing cost effective solutions to its customers to gain a competitive advantage in the cloud and virtualization market. The strategic intent of VMware is to leverage its existing brand image and increase its products and services offerings in the current global market. The strategy of the company is to provide virtual workspace to its end users to provide secure access to data and applications. The company focuses on implementing a partner centric strategy which involves enhancement of the virtualization technology through co-development, joint marketing, and collaboration. As part of the strategy the company believes in business acquisitions and it also focuses on joint ventures with the companies that offer similar products, services, and technology.

In September 2018, VMware introduced new versions of its VMware workstation (Workstation 15) and VMware fusion solutions (Fusion 11). Workstation 15 REST API enables developers to integrate with third party tools and automate development, design and testing tasks. While, Fusion 11 provides improved developer-oriented controls and user interface improvements.

