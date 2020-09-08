CoreAxis Consulting Wins Bronze

Southborough, USA, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

CoreAxis Consulting, a leader in innovative eLearning Development and Custom Corporate Training, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze award for excellence in the Learning category.

CoreAxis’s win was announced on September 1, 2020. The winners are listed at http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php

Blended learning is the process of integrating the eLearning experience with in-person support, allowing teams to get the training they need online, while still having access to the personal support they may need along the way. The team at CoreAxis Consulting is proud to offer this service to their clients, allowing them to develop a learning program that best meets their needs.

“We use the latest innovations in eLearning to provide our clients with the solutions they need,” says Mark Zides, founder and CEO of CoreAxis Consulting. “This award serves as an important milestone in the growth of our agency.”

“Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards – so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO, and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. “The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees.”

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Awards winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, January 26-28, 2021, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

“The Excellence Awards serve the critical function of reinforcing the essential business benefit of creating great experiences for candidates and employees,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “All award winners must demonstrate that their HCM programs drive bottom-line business results. That’s what sets our awards program apart from all others.”

About CoreAxis Consulting: For more than 19 years, CoreAxis Consulting has been designing and delivering immersive learning programs. We focus on being creative and practical, combining our high-quality models and eLearning best practices to develop memorable, engaging user experiences through all digital modalities.

From high-impact instructor-led and virtual training to eLearning and virtual reality, our innovative, award-winning solutions provide learners with the concepts and practical application experiences to create measurable results in individual and team performance.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Our mission: Empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.

At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Company: CoreAxis

Address: 17 Skylar Drive

City: Southborough

State: MA

Zip Code: 01772

Telephone number: 1-508-485-8660

Email address: info@coreaxis.com