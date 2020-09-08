Long Island, NY, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Ideal School of Allied Health Care Provides Allied Health Training Programs To Aspiring Healthcare Professionals In A Variety of Fields. Ideal School of Allied Health Care is licensed by the state of New York Education Department to provide allied health training programs to aspiring healthcare professionals.

Training programs have a very specific objective to develop quality people who will soon become staff members of various hospitals, rehab facilities, nursing homes, home health agencies and clinics.

Nursing Assistant Trainees who undergo the Nursing Assistant Training program receive instruction and guidance to become competent and caring caregivers. Their future careers can be in fields involving patient care in private homes, rehabilitation centers, Alzheimer’s Care centers, hospitals, clinics and nursing homes. Home Health Aide (HHA) Training for Home Health Aides is designed for home care purposes.

Ideal School of Allied Health Care is now offering English as a second Language Training up To 9 Levels.

At Ideal School of Allied Health Care, their goal is to empower students to be successful in the healthcare field and to find rewarding employment that makes a difference in your life and the lives of others.

Benefits of attending Ideal School of Allied Health Care include: Small Class Sizes – Small class sizes means that you will get the personal attention needed for skill-building and this enables you to form relationships with your instructors. Real World Experience -Learn hands-on techniques on equipment and real people in your clinic and internship experiences. Industry Experienced Instructors – Our instructors have years of experience working in the healthcare field. Feel confident and be better equipped for workplace challenges with their firsthand knowledge.

Convenient Location – The campus is conveniently located in Mid-Long Island, on major bus lines and ample parking is available.

Ideal School of Allied Health Care is located at: 300 Motor Pkwy, Suite 125, Hauppauge, NY 11788 (631) 509-5602

For More information and complete registration details visit: https://isahc.com/

Media Contact:

WA Public Relations Company

347-727-9015

wapublicrelationsco@gmail.com

https://wa-public-relations-company.business.site/