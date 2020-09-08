Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region for Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market

The insoluble dietary fiber market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2022, to reach a projected value of USD 2.66 billion by 2022. Factors such as growth in demand for functional food, rising consumer awareness through government health programs, and increase in health-consciousness among consumers are driving this market.

Download PDF Brochure

North America accounted for the largest market share for insoluble dietary fiber in 2016. The significant increase in a number of health-conscious consumers is driving the production of insoluble dietary fibers in the region. Consumers in North America are gradually becoming aware of the health benefits provided by insoluble dietary fibers their significance in enhancing immunity.

Make an Inquiry

Increasing occurrences of obesity and cardiac diseases have led consumers to demand natural and low-calorie food products. Food manufacturers are therefore concentrating on different applications of insoluble dietary fiber and products. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Also, key markets in the Asia Pacific region include China, India, Japan, and Australia. These countries have vast areas under agriculture and produce high-fiber grains & cereals such as oats and barley, which are the primary raw materials for dietary fiber ingredients

Companies such as E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH Co (U.S.), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), and Roquette Frères (France) have acquired leading market position through the provision of a broad portfolio, catering to the varied requirements of the market, along with a focus on the diverse end-user segments. They are also focused on innovation and are geographically diversified.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441