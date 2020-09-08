Market Leader in Pet Food Processing Market

Chicago, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The global pet food processing market size is projected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2019 to USD 6.2 billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period. The increasing trend of pet food product premiumization and the rising acceptance of pets across regions are factors that are projected to drive the growth of the pet food processing market. Furthermore, acceptance of pets as family members among pet owners, increasing disposable income, and rising urbanization are factors that are also projected to drive the market growth.

Key pet food processing players include Andritz Group (Austria), Buhler Holding AG (Switzerland), The Middleby Corporation (US), GEA Group (Germany), Baker Perkins Ltd. (UK), Clextral SAS (France), Precision Food Innovations (US), Mepaco Group (US), Coperion GMBH (Germany), F.N. Smith Corporation (US), Reading Bakery Systems (US), and Selo (Netherlands). Expansions and acquisitions were the dominant strategies adopted by major players. These strategies have helped them to expand their manufacturing facilities for pet food processing and further support the market growth.

Andritz Group (Austria) is a leading company and manufacturer of plants and equipment for pet food processing. Hydro, pulp and paper, and metals and separation are the main segments, through which the company operates. The company has a comprehensive product portfolio for industries, including the feed, aqua feed, pet food, and biofuel industries. It offers a variety of extrusion machines and complete production lines for pet food processing. The company’s product portfolio for pet food processing includes hammer mills, mixers, extruders, conditioners, and other equipment, such as dryers and vacuum coaters. The company operates more than 280 production sites across 40 countries worldwide.

Buhler Holding AG is involved in the production of equipment for the food, pet food, mobility, and communication markets. The company’s main business areas include grains and food products, consumer foods, and advanced materials. The company offers pet food equipment through its grains and food segment. It provides complete solutions for the production of dog food, cat food, and ornamental fish feed. It offers pet food processing equipment, such as handling equipment, mixing and grinding equipment, conditioning equipment, dryers, coaters, and extruders. The company operates 33 production sites in 140 countries across regions, such as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, South Asia, and Asia. The company has nearly 85 sales offices, 100 service stations, and 25 application centers worldwide.