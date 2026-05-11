The global carbonated beverages market is witnessing steady growth as changing consumer lifestyles, expanding retail penetration, and increasing demand for convenient refreshment options continue to drive sales worldwide. The market was estimated at USD 654.96 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,070.19 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2026 to 2033.

The growing popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages among urban consumers is one of the major factors accelerating market expansion. Consumers increasingly prefer beverages that offer convenience, portability, and instant consumption without preparation, making carbonated drinks a preferred choice across multiple age groups.

Rising Health Awareness Reshaping the Carbonated Beverages Industry

One of the most significant transformations in the carbonated beverages market is the rapid shift toward low-sugar and zero-sugar beverage formulations. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about sugar intake due to growing concerns regarding obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and calorie consumption.

As a result, beverage manufacturers are actively reformulating products and expanding portfolios with healthier alternatives. Companies are introducing advanced sweetening technologies, natural sugar substitutes, and improved flavor systems that help maintain the traditional taste profile while reducing sugar content.

Recent industry developments indicate that low- and no-sugar drinks accounted for nearly 60% of total soda sales volumes across several major markets. This trend clearly reflects evolving consumer purchasing behavior and highlights the increasing demand for healthier carbonated beverage options.

Products such as Coca Cola Zero Sugar from The Coca Cola Company recorded approximately 14% global volume growth in 2025, demonstrating the strong consumer preference for sugar-free beverages. Similarly, nearly 55% of Varun Beverages portfolio sales volume in India during the first half of 2025 came from low-sugar or no-added-sugar drinks, emphasizing the accelerating transition toward healthier beverage consumption patterns.

Convenience Culture Supporting Market Expansion

The increasing pace of urbanization and busy consumer lifestyles continue to support demand for carbonated beverages globally. Consumers are seeking quick refreshment solutions that fit into fast-moving daily routines, particularly in metropolitan regions.

The growth of foodservice outlets, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and café chains has further strengthened beverage consumption. Carbonated beverages are frequently bundled with meals, combo offers, and promotional food packages, making them a standard beverage option in the foodservice ecosystem.

Additionally, rising digital food delivery platforms and online grocery channels are improving product accessibility and expanding market reach across urban and semi-urban areas.

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Key Market Trends & Insights

North America Dominated the Global Market

North America held the largest share of 31.8% in 2025. The region’s dominance is largely driven by growing consumer preference for sparkling water and low-calorie carbonated beverages.

Consumers in the region are increasingly exploring:

Fruit-infused sparkling beverages

Craft-flavored carbonated drinks

Functional carbonated beverages

Exotic flavor combinations

Premium RTD beverage products

The demand for healthier sparkling alternatives is encouraging innovation in flavor development and product positioning across the regional market.

Carbonated Soft Drinks Led by Product Segment

By product type, carbonated soft drinks accounted for a market share of 50.0% in 2025. The segment continues to dominate due to:

Strong global brand recognition

Wide flavor availability

Extensive retail distribution

Aggressive promotional strategies

High consumer familiarity

Major beverage companies continue investing heavily in advertising campaigns, retail partnerships, and distribution expansion to maintain strong consumer engagement and market visibility.

Cola Flavor Maintained Strong Consumer Preference

By flavor category, cola flavor led the market with a share of 60.5% in 2025. The segment’s long-standing popularity, consistent taste profile, and global brand loyalty continue to support demand across both developed and emerging markets.

However, changing consumer preferences are also encouraging growth in:

Citrus flavors

Berry-based carbonated beverages

Tropical fruit combinations

Herbal-infused sparkling drinks

Limited-edition seasonal flavors

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Remained the Leading Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and supermarkets accounted for 50.0% of the market share in 2025. These retail channels remain dominant due to:

Wide product assortment

Competitive pricing

Bulk purchase opportunities

Strong promotional visibility

Consumer convenience

At the same time, online retail channels are emerging as an important growth area as consumers increasingly prefer doorstep delivery and digital purchasing convenience.

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Emerging Industry Innovations Driving Future Growth

The carbonated beverages industry is evolving beyond traditional soft drinks, with companies increasingly focusing on premiumization, sustainability, and functional ingredients.

Key emerging trends include:

Clean-label beverage formulations

Plant-based and natural ingredient adoption

Functional sparkling beverages with vitamins and probiotics

Sustainable packaging innovations

Smart vending and AI-driven consumer personalization

Regional flavor experimentation targeting local consumer preferences

Manufacturers are also leveraging AI-powered consumer analytics to better understand purchasing behavior, flavor preferences, and demand forecasting. This is helping brands accelerate product innovation and improve targeted marketing strategies.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 654.96 Million

USD 654.96 Million 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 1,070.19 Million

USD 1,070.19 Million CAGR (2026–2033): 6.3%

6.3% Largest Regional Market in 2025: North America

Key Companies in the Carbonated Beverages Market

Leading companies operating in the global carbonated beverages industry include:

Anadolu Group

Danone

Jones Soda Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Monster Energy Company

National Beverage Corp.

PepsiCo

Refresco Group

SodaStream Inc.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

The Coca Cola Company

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Conclusion

The global carbonated beverages market is undergoing a significant transformation as consumer demand shifts toward healthier, low-sugar, and premium beverage alternatives. While traditional carbonated soft drinks continue to maintain strong market presence, evolving health awareness and lifestyle preferences are reshaping industry innovation strategies.

The increasing adoption of zero-sugar beverages, expansion of RTD consumption, rapid growth of foodservice channels, and continuous product innovation are expected to create long-term growth opportunities for market participants. As brands invest in healthier formulations, sustainable packaging, and advanced flavor development, the carbonated beverages industry is likely to witness sustained expansion through 2033.

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