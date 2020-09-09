Best Recruiting Software in 2020 – Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ — Recruiting Software is designed to make the process of selecting, hiring, and onboarding candidates easier for companies. The software optimizes the entire recruitment process and plays a vital role in HRM. With the help of this software, it becomes easy for companies to get all the details regarding hiring and recruitment processes from a single place. Recruiting software can be deployed on-premises or on the cloud, based on business requirements.

360Quadrants selected and categorized the top vendors offering the Best Recruiting Software in order to enable companies to make quicker decisions. Quadrants are generated after a thorough analysis of companies that provide feature-packed products and use remarkable business strategies for growth in the market. Quadrants are updated quarterly by analyzing the market and regional development of companies in the recruiting software space.

360Quadrants also conducts SWOT analyses and thoroughly analyzes the vendors considered for evaluation. This evaluation helps solution providers to understand market opportunities and growth areas as well as to improve their business strategies. 360Quadrants helps customers select the most suitable service provider for their requirements.

RECRUITING SOFTWARE VENDOR EVALUATION



360Quadrants evaluated over 30 companies offering the Best Recruiting Software, of which the top 19 vendors were categorized and positioned as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

LinkedIn, Hiretual, Ceipal TalentHire Recruiting, Zoho Recruit, and SmartRecruiters have been identified as Visionary Leaders.

Airlift, HRS, Evolve, Mustard, and HRMantra have been identified as Innovators.

Freshteam Recruiting Software, Bullhorn Recruiting Software, Apricot Recruiting Software, Interview Mocha, and Jibe have been identified as Emerging Companies.

Entelo, Arya Recruiting Software, Foresight, and Hiya have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators.

360QUADRANTS COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY



Top Recruiting Software vendors were rated based on a robust and effective methodology of rating. With high-level research, skilled analysts and researchers create a list of top companies. Major industry players and buyers are contacted with an aim to collect the latest information on the market and its leading players. Depending on this input as well as in-depth analysis, 360Quadrants selected the prime players in the recruiting software space. Over 30 parameters are shortlisted and used for rating top vendors offering recruiting software. These parameters are segregated into the product maturity and company maturity categories and are assigned certain weights, which are used to place companies in their respective quadrants.

ABOUT 360QUADRANTS