Membrane Chromatography Market worth $408 million by 2025

The report “Membrane Chromatography Market by Product (Consumables (Syringe Filters, Spin Column), Accessories), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity), Operation Mode (Flow Through), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs) – Global Forecast to 2025″, is estimated to grow from USD 198 million in 2020 to USD 408 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. The benefits offered by membrane chromatography over conventional chromatography methods, increasing biopharmaceutical R&D, and increasing regulatory scrutiny on the cleaning validation of downstream purification processes are the major factors driving the growth of the membrane chromatography market.

By type, the capsules, cassettes, and cartridges segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane chromatography consumables market.

Based on product, the membrane chromatography market is segmented into consumables and accessories. The consumables segment is further divided into capsules, cassettes, and cartridges; syringe filters; membrane discs and sheets; spin columns; filter plates; and other consumables (such as pipettes, syringes, vials, and collection plates). The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing use of capsules and cartridges for purification applications in biomanufacturing, lab-scale production, and process development.

By technique, the ion exchange membrane chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

The ion exchange membrane chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane adsorbers market in 2019. Advantages associated with ion exchange membrane chromatography such as reliability, accuracy and precision, high selectivity and speed, scalability, high separation efficiency, and low cost of consumables and disposables are supporting the growth of this segment.

By operation mode, the flow-through segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

The flow-through membrane chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane adsorbers market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the extensive use of the flow-through technology in the monoclonal antibody polishing process due to its high flow rate, reduced mass transfer resistance, low buffer consumption, and elimination of cost related to the packing and cleaning of columns.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane chromatography market in 2019.

Based on end user, the global membrane chromatography market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and academic and research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increased R&D in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and increased production of biologics.

North America dominates the membrane chromatography.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global membrane chromatography market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry, and rising R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies in this region are driving the growth of the North American membrane chromatography market.

The major companies in the global membrane chromatography market are Sartorius AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and 3M Company (US).

