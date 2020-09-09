Best BIM Software – Competitive Leadership Mapping Terminology by 360quadrants

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ — What is BIM Software?

BIM software is a advanced 3D modeling method used in powerfully planning, designing, constructing, and managing buildings or infrastructure. With its centralized platform it enables all the employees, management teams and other members related to the project to stay on one page. It is a digital demonstration of physical and efficient character. BIM software is a common information resource for data in relation to a facility creating a dependable basis for decisions throughout its life.

Mainly, the BIM software provides 3D modeling features that help AEC (architecture, engineering, and design) and other construction professionals with an extensive range of tools. It provides a variety of functionalities that improves designing, planning, constructing, and project management. BIM software mainly comprises collaboration functionality that allows multiple team members to work on the same project model at the same time. The Best BIM Software also offers tools to optimize building performance with performance data and advanced analysis engines.

COMPETITIVE LEADERSHIP MAPPING TERMINOLOGY

The competitive leadership mapping section provides information regarding key vendors offering BIM software and outlines the findings and analysis as well as rates them accordingly based on vendor performance within each evaluation criterion. The evaluation criteria are based on 2 broad categories, namely, Product Maturity and Company Maturity. Each category encompasses various parameters based on which vendors are evaluated.

Parameters considered under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product offering, product features & functionality, focus on product innovation, product differentiation and impact on customer value, and product quality & reliability.

Parameters considered under Company Maturity include geographic footprint/presence in emerging markets, breadth of applications served, channel strategy and fit, the effectiveness of organic growth strategy, and mergers & acquisitions strategy.

The BIM software vendors are placed into 4 categories based on their performance and reviews in each criterion: “Visionary leaders,” “Innovators,” “Dynamic differentiators,” and “Emerging companies”.

