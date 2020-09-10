Strauss Diamond Instruments Offers Magicure Curing System

Palm Coast, FL, 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Strauss Diamond Instruments is pleased to announce they offer the Magicure all-in-one curing system. This system provides a fast, effective way for dentists to cure fillings through state-of-the-art technology. These fillings are easier to work with and harden to ensure a long-lasting solution to cavities.

The Magicure wand is crafted from aircraft aluminum, so it’s lightweight and durable. It features both blue and UV wavelengths to ensure fillings cure wholly and quickly. An A2 composite filling cures in just three seconds. The multiwave LED technology emits a focused 15mm light that beats industry standards, giving dentists the tools they need to complete dental work faster and more efficiently for full patient satisfaction. The built-in advanced heat management system helps prevent overheating to keep patients more comfortable throughout the procedure.

The Magicure curing system boasts innovative functionality and precision engineering so dentists can rest assured they can provide their patients with the high-quality dental care they deserve. The powerful broad-spectrum polymerization works on all existing dental materials, giving dentists even more flexibility in their treatments. With the simple press of a button, the device activates to harden fillings and more.

Anyone interested in learning about the Magicure all-in-one curing system can find out more by visiting the Strauss Diamond Instruments website or calling 1-800-982-9641.

About Strauss Diamond Instruments : Strauss Diamond Instruments offers a vast array of dental devices to give dentists the latest technology for optimal patient care. They take great pride in providing state-of-the-art equipment so dentists can offer their patients all the treatments they need for a healthy smile. In addition to equipment, they strive to educate dentists on the latest medical treatment advancements for better patient care.

Company : Strauss Diamond Instruments

Address : 9 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Toll-free number : 1-800-982-9641

Telephone number : 1-386-597-7523

Fax number : 1-386-302-0207

Email : info@straussdiamond.com

Website : https://straussdiamond.com