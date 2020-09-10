Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Celebrates Local Charities for International Day of Charity

CLEARWATER, FL, 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Tampa Bay Charity Coalition joins in the celebration of International Day of Charity by thanking and nominating ten founding Charity Coalition members for the “Difference Maker Award.” The award ceremony will be held virtually on October 10th. To see the list of awardees visit the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition page www.facebook.com/tbcharitycoalition.

The International Day of Charity was established to recognize the role of charity in alleviating humanitarian crises and human suffering within and among nations. The date of 5 September was chosen to commemorate the passing of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 “for work undertaken in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress, which also constitute a threat to peace.”

“Mother Teresa once said: ‘I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things’,” said Clemence Chevrot, Director of the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition and the Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. “As we approach the 6th Anniversary celebration of the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition I wanted to acknowledge those who proved that together as a coalition we can do great things for our community.”

Awardees include Alisa Savoretti, founder of My Hope Chest, a charity that helps women have closure to their breast cancer journey and Tranette Engram, founder of She Helps Empower, a charity that encourages women and young women in the Tampa Bay area to realize their value and reach their potential through job training and education.

The full list of awardees is available on the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition page www.facebook.com/tbcharitycoalition. The Tampa Bay Charity Coalition was created to bring charities together to combine efforts to improve the community. Over 300 charities are now part of the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition and the list is still expanding.

For more information about the Charity Coalition Awards, please contact the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Director, Clemence Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org

