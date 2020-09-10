New Blockchain Messaging App That Gives The Best Design, Functionality And Security Of All Is Here

HONG KONG, 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Iris Wallet and Messenger becomes the new leader and pioneer in B2B, C2B and B2C blockchain messenger. Combining brilliantly innovative design, superior and advanced functionality and thorough and complete security, Iris Wallet becomes an Ethereum-based token that contains an equivalent of its market capitalization.

With all messages being encrypted with unbreakable algorithms and signed by SHA-256 + Ed25519, Iris Wallet provides the latest security features with state-of-the-art technology with the help of which nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts at any time.

The Ethereum token is a part of the Ethereum infrastructure and does not require its own blockchain development. For those who have ERC20 compliant tokens, Iris Wallet is also ERC20 compliant. Hence, such users too can easily access the wallet and messenger.

Running on a decentralized messenger with p2p, blockchain & IPFS, Iris Wallet and Messenger works in all the countries across the world. Users from any country can sign up with Iris Wallet and avail of its services. With the app being available both on PlayMarket and AppStore, this app is the most widely available crypto wallet. It is also a multi-currency crypto wallet which can not be disabled or monitored.

“We have been in the market for just two years but it already feels like ten years. People across the world have trusted us with their business and I’m glad we have given them the best service one can find anywhere. Apart from the business aspect, one can easily connect with family and friends through HD video chat and voice conferences. One can also create a multi-crypto currency wallet in the blink of an eye. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, BCH, Dash, USDT etc are what Iris Wallet supports. Come with us, it will be the best business decisions you will have made”, said Gina Foster, Head Of Marketing.

About IRIS Wallet:

Iris Wallet is the first B2B, C2B and B2C crypto wallet and messenger app that works with multiple crypto currencies and also connects people through video chats and audio conferences. They provide a Progressive Web App for which the user only has to use the latest browser on the phone, tablet or desktop.

