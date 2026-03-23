Houston Experts Offer Advanced RO Water Systems to Improve Drinking Water Quality

Houston, United States, 2026-03-23 — /EPR Network/ — Green House Water Solutions is proud to announce advanced solutions for safer and cleaner water across the Greater Houston area. The company now offers a high-performance Reverse Osmosis water filtration system in Houston designed for homes and businesses. These systems help remove harmful contaminants and improve taste, clarity, and overall water quality.

Water quality remains a top concern for many Houston residents. Local water supplies may contain chlorine, chloramine, lead, PFAS, sediment, and high levels of total dissolved solids (TDS). Aging pipes can also affect water safety. Many homeowners are now upgrading to a Reverse Osmosis water filtration system in Houston to gain better protection and peace of mind.

Houston water is often classified as hard water. Hard water contains high levels of calcium and magnesium. This can cause scale buildup in plumbing and appliances. It can also affect soap performance and skin comfort.

In addition, growing awareness about PFAS, heavy metals, and industrial runoff has increased demand for advanced filtration. A professionally installed Reverse Osmosis water filtration system in Houston removes a wide range of contaminants at the molecular level. This includes lead, arsenic, fluoride, nitrates, and other dissolved solids.

Green House Water Solutions also provides free water testing. This helps identify specific water concerns. Each system is customized based on the results.

Reverse osmosis systems use multiple stages of filtration. First, sediment and carbon filters remove dirt, rust, and chlorine. Then, a semi-permeable RO membrane separates dissolved impurities from water. A final polishing filter improves taste and odor.

Green House Water Solutions offers expert installation services throughout Houston and within a 50-mile radius. Services include RO installation, water softener installation, filter replacements, maintenance, and emergency repairs.

The company works with homeowners, offices, restaurants, and commercial facilities. Each Reverse Osmosis water filtration system in Houston is installed by trained technicians. Proper installation ensures long-term performance and efficiency. Routine maintenance plans are also available. Regular filter changes protect system performance and extend equipment life. For more information, visit our website at https://www.watersoftenertx.com/reverse-osmosis-systems/ or call us at (281) 918-9177.

Contact Us

Call – (281) 918-9177

Email – greenhousewatersulotion@gmail.com

Address – 3300 S Gessner Rd #118, Houston, TX 77063, USA

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