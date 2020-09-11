PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software and world-class data connectivity solutions, joins the ranks of Top 25 Bestselling Publishers on ComponentSource, based on sales orders placed by their customers over the course of a year. Also, the vendor’s database tools – dotConnect for Oracle and dbForge SQL Complete – earned a place on the list of Top 100 Bestselling Product Awards.

Devart is genuinely proud of being recognized as one of the 25 most popular global software vendor brands. The response and appreciation of users make the company proud of the database solutions it creates. At the same time, the award inspires the team to work harder and deliver exceptional products to all of its users worldwide.

ComponentSource is a respectable source of software components and tools that has offices in the US, Europe, and Asia, supporting over 125,000 customers in 180 countries. Every year the company conducts research and analyzes popular software categories on its website. As a result, all the purchases made by their customers become the actual votes that define top bestselling vendors and software products.

Learn more on the official Devart blog https://blog.devart.com/devart-joins-the-winners-of-2020-componentsource-bestselling-awards.html

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com/