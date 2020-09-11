Cady Cremation Services & Funeral Home Introduces E-Commerce to Their Site

Kent, Washington, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ — Cady Cremation Services & Funeral Home is pleased to announce they now offer e-commerce solutions on their website. Individuals can purchase urns, caskets, jewelry and personal mementos directly from the website with delivery available.

As a family owned and operated cremation service and funeral home, they believe in making this difficult time as simple and stress-free as possible for their clients. With the introduction of the e-commerce store on their website, individuals will find it much easier and more convenient to purchase the items they need or want following the death of a loved one. With delivery, including domestic and international delivery for caskets and urns, individuals can buy what they need without having to worry about picking it up.

Cady Cremation & Funeral Home is proud to serve families with compassion during their time of grief. They provide services for people of all faiths and can provide witnessed cremation, dressing of the deceased and an area for blessing those who have passed. They can even arrange to scatter ashes in the Puget Sound or any other location the family prefers. Their team takes great pride in providing families with the peace of mind and support they need while dealing with the passing of a loved one.

Anyone interested in learning about the new e-commerce store can find out more by visiting the Cady Cremation Services & Funeral Home website or by calling 1-253-872-8888.

About Cady Cremation Services & Funeral Home: Cady Cremation Services & Funeral Home is a family owned and operated cremation service in business for more than 23 years. They take great pride in helping families honor their loved ones in comfortable surroundings with friendly, attentive staffy. They now also offer an e-commerce store to make shopping for items necessary after the passing of a loved one easier.

Press Release Contact :

Company: Cady Cremation Services & Funeral Home

Address: 8418 S 22nd Street

City: Kent

State: WA

Zip code: 98031

Telephone number: 1-253-872-8888

Toll-free number: 1-800-954-9672

Fax number: 1-253-872-8889

Email address: cadycremationservices@comcast.net