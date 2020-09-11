Inovar Consulting and RedPeak announce their global strategic partnership

Posted on 2020-09-11 by in Technology // 0 Comments

digital-transformation-solutions

Hyderabad, India, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ — Inovar Consulting is proud to announce its partnership with digital transformation specialists, RedPeak. This partnership helps RedPeak inflate its team as well as bring in new services such as Architecture Consulting, testing, and DevOps framework.

With Inovar also growing, the partnership between these two organizations will help them market the US as well as other regions of the globe. This partnership will expand service capabilities as well as create product-oriented services around testing and DevOps. Thus, creating a form of Business and Technical consulting support to both companies.

About RedPeak:

RedPeak is a full-service digital agency, bringing digital transformation to companies through innovative designing and crafting beautiful digital products, brands, and experiences. They support businesses on the next step in their journey.

About Inovar Consulting:

Inovar is a digital transformation corporate consultancy headquartered in Hyderabad, India. We help organizations reimagine their business by building impactful Digital Transformation solutions powered by the latest technologies. Our highly experienced team members understand the need-of-the-hour better and with the help of Digital Transformation, provide state-of-the-art solutions to build trustworthy customer relationships.

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!