Inovar Consulting and RedPeak announce their global strategic partnership

Hyderabad, India, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ — Inovar Consulting is proud to announce its partnership with digital transformation specialists, RedPeak. This partnership helps RedPeak inflate its team as well as bring in new services such as Architecture Consulting, testing, and DevOps framework.

With Inovar also growing, the partnership between these two organizations will help them market the US as well as other regions of the globe. This partnership will expand service capabilities as well as create product-oriented services around testing and DevOps. Thus, creating a form of Business and Technical consulting support to both companies.

About RedPeak:

RedPeak is a full-service digital agency, bringing digital transformation to companies through innovative designing and crafting beautiful digital products, brands, and experiences. They support businesses on the next step in their journey.

About Inovar Consulting:

Inovar is a digital transformation corporate consultancy headquartered in Hyderabad, India. We help organizations reimagine their business by building impactful Digital Transformation solutions powered by the latest technologies. Our highly experienced team members understand the need-of-the-hour better and with the help of Digital Transformation, provide state-of-the-art solutions to build trustworthy customer relationships.