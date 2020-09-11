Email Encryption Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2025 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Sep-11 —According to a research report “Email Encryption Market by Component (Solution and Service (Training and Education, and Support and Maintenance)), Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, provides comprehensive insights on email encryption market, projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 9.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period, in the post-COVID-19 scenario. Email encryption is an essential tool to secure email messages and content, with real-time accessibility only from intended recipients. As emails are vital business platforms used for the purpose of communicating confidential information among intended recipients; hence, email encryption solutions are needed to secure this information. The major factors driving the growth of the email encryption market are increasing instances of phishing and spam emails, stringent industry regulations, compliances and mandate to comply with data protection directives.

Browse 320 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 316 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Email Encryption Market – Global Forecast to 2024″

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=182623205

North America is expected to dominate the email encryption market in 2020

The global market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The technologically advanced North American region has the highest number of email encryption vendors. Additionally, the region has witnessed large-scale implementation of email encryption solutions across various industry verticals, such as BFSI, healthcare, and IT and telecom, owing to the stringent regulations and the need to compliance. The region is thus estimated to be the largest market for email encryption solutions. Moreover, several Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises across various industry verticals in the European and APAC region are investing in the adoption of email encryption solutions to protect their infrastructure and critical information from email frauds and thefts. The introduction of cloud-based, hybrid and customized email encryption solutions is set to change the way businesses are protecting their critical email communications and infrastructure.

Market Players

The report encompasses the different strategies such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product developments adopted by the major players to increase their market share. Some of the major technology vendors in the email encryption market are Micro Focus (UK), Symantech (US), Cisco (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Sophos (UK), Proofpoint (US), BAE Systems (UK), Zix (US), Entrust Datacard (US), Mimecast (UK), Egress Software (UK), Intemedia (US), Virtru (US), Echoworx (Canada), Lux Sci (US), Cryptzone (US).

Speak To Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=182623205

Cisco has been providing distinct products to the email encryption market. The company offers its product portfolio to various industry verticals with the help of technology integrators, resellers, and individual software vendors. It has prioritized its customers’ security; hence, its products and services aim at providing security solutions for not only protecting and safeguarding the digital economy, business interests, and customer experiences, but also creating a competitive advantage. The company’s Research & Development (R&D) center designs and develops new technologies and solutions to meet the changing technology needs of customers. In 2018, Cisco spent approximately USD 6.33 billion on R&D activities to support and enhance its competitive position in the market. The company has adopted new product launches, and partnerships and acquisitions strategies to develop advanced email security solutions. For instance, in 2015, Cisco partnered with Zix Corporation to offer enhanced email encryption solutions. In 2018, Cisco launched new email security services to protect users from fraudulent emails. Moreover, in 2018, it partnered with Google to offer new email security features to customers. Cisco invests in its channel partners to stay ahead of its competitors. These channel partners would help the company in driving customer satisfaction.

Micro Focus has become the largest pure-play software player, post its merger with HPE’s software division and NetIQ. The company’s innovative offerings make it one of the most trusted and deployed solution providers in the email encryption market. It makes investments in organic and inorganic growth strategies, depending on the evaluation of its security portfolio. It has been consistently focusing on strengthening its portfolio with the help of new product launches and product enhancements. For instance, in 2018, Micro Focus launched SecureData Sentry, an expansion of its Voltage SecureData portfolio. SecureData Sentry helped businesses protect their users’ email information and data in enterprise applications. Furthermore, the company plans to expand its presence and strengthen its market position by adopting effective partnership strategies. Its robust partner ecosystem comprises existing partners and new partners from NetIQ’s acquisition. It also has a specific partner program, partner portal, and partner community. This illustrates its focus on achieving growth and increasing its presence by following the strategy of managing its partners, which include business partners, solution partners, consulting and System Integrator (SI) partners, authorized distributors, training partners (commercial and academic), and authorized instructors.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/email-encryption-market.asp