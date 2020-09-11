Top 10 Social Media Analytics Software – 360Quadrants

Social media analytics software comprises of analytical tools, which enable end-users to listen, monitor, analyze, and generate insights using data collected from blogs and social media websites. The tools also incorporate advanced analytic techniques, such as predictive, prescriptive, descriptive, and diagnostic, to enable collection, analysis, and interpretation of data across various social media platforms. The common use of social media analytics software is to understand customer sentiment to support marketing and customer service activities. It is useful in understanding customers, based on or influenced by economic, social, or political happenings. The application areas have been widening with the recent implementations of public safety, law enforcement, and risk management.

Oracle Social Cloud – Oracle Social Relationship Management (SRM), an Oracle Social Cloud business solution, is one of the first unified social platforms that provide a seamless experience across content creation, community management, paid media, listening, engagement, and the all-important analysis of a company's social media efforts.

Salesforce Social Studio – SalesforceSocial Studio is a one-stop solution that enables you to manage, schedule, create, and monitor posts. It also allows you to organize posts by brand, region, or multiple teams and individuals in a combined interface. Social Studio offers influential real-time publishing and engagement.

IBM Watson Analytics – Watson Analytics software offers a wide range of advanced features, including ad-hoc analysis, hypothesis testing, and reporting to make it easier to access and manage data, select and perform analyses, and share your results.

Adobe Campaign – Adobe Campaignenables you to see your customers the way they see themselves as a unique person with specific needs. It helps you serve up relevance to each customer across every channel, during the whole journey.

SAS Customer Link Analytics – SAS Customer Link Analytics allows marketers to analyze social networks and recognize relationships among customers, and then use that information for more precise profiling and segmentation. The solution enables marketers to get greater insight into

Hootsuite – Hootsuite dashboard allows you to monitor conversations relevant to your business, your industry, and your products. It also enables you to monitor what people are saying based on keywords, hashtags, locations, and even specific users.

Clarabridge Engage – Clarabridge Engage, Clarabridge's social media engagement platform, provides advanced social media analytics. Moreover, it tracks the volume of mentions and other forms of engagement and gives users access to industry-leading text analytics.

Netbase – NetBase applies advanced next-gen artificial intelligence (AI) across all social media sources so you can listen and understand every customer, engage with them, and enhance their loyalty. It also provides the most nuanced and precise understanding of human language at scale.