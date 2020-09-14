ImpactQA’s CEO Jyoti Prasad Bhatt Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

New York, NY, 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Jyoti Prasad Bhatt (JP), Founder and CEO, ImpactQA – a leading software testing firm that provides quality assurance and software testing solutions to Fortune 500 companies and leading brands across the globe including Panasonic, Yum Brands, TEREX, Schneider Electric, Delos, Vista Equity Partners, PowerSchool – has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

JP was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome JP into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, JP has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. JP will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. JP will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, JP will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership- branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“Forbes is a name synonymous with leadership and I am excited to be inducted into this community and bring my excellence to the Forbes community. It is an ideal platform to share my tech experience as well as gain accumulative knowledge from the collaboration with global leaders,” – Jyoti Prasad Bhatt.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About ImpactQA

ImpactQA is an independent global leader in software testing and QA consulting. Headquartered in New York, the company has delivery centres in New Delhi, London, Munich and Germany. Empowered by 10 years of excellence, the company delivers unmatched services & digital transformation to SMEs & Fortune 500 companies.