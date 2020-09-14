AdamsComm, Inc., Launches Municipal Services Division

Plymouth, MA, 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — AdamsComm, Inc., providers of cloud, VOIP and traditional telephone systems, recently launched a municipal services division to better serve cities and towns in Massachusetts, with a featured service being call centers for town and municipal meetings.

“We’ve always had the capacity to help municipalities with phone systems etc. The pandemic brought on a new challenge, conducting virtual town meetings,” said John Adams, president of AdamsComm, Inc. “The Town of Plymouth, led by PAC-TV, formed a committee of volunteers to brainstorm how to efficiently conduct a virtual town meeting on Zoom. The committee reached out to us about creating a call center and a new niche/division was born.”

Using a cloud-based VOIP platform, AdamsComm created a call center enabling those assigned to the Town Meeting Help Desk to manage incoming calls using whatever device was available to them. The Help Desk representatives could even take calls from their homes. The call center was quickly established and, as a result, the first day of Plymouth’s Town Meeting was the most attended in the last 10 years.

As an added bonus, Adamscomm provided the Town with statistical reports detailing how effectively the Help Desk calls were handled.

“This is an easily duplicable offering that Adamscomm can provide to cities and towns in the Commonwealth and beyond,” said Adams. “Our installers and service teams have undergone extensive training on call center systems and can tailor a call center for the specific needs of the municipality.”

In addition to call centers for municipalities, AdamsComm offers customized design, implementation and support of Cloud Based IP telephone systems, UCaaS, SIP Trunking, business SMS and infrastructure cabling for small-to-mid-sized businesses throughout the Commonwealth.

With a highly trained support staff, the company has provided cost-effective communications solutions to a number of public and private sector organizations, including Cape Cod Healthcare, Enterprise Rent-a Car and Foxboro Regional Charter Schools. Located at 128 Main Street, Suite 11, in Carver, Massachusetts, AdamsComm, Inc. serves clients on the South Shore, Cape Cod, Greater Boston, and Metrowest. In addition to 24/7 on-call service, AdamsComm can be onsite, as needed, within four hours.

