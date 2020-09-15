Animal Feed Antioxidants Market Future Trends, Global Demand and Business Opportunities, 2022

Felton, California, Sept. 15, 2020 –

The global Animal Feed Antioxidants Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global animal feed antioxidants market size was valued at USD 183.4 million in 2014. Rising meat consumption as a result of increasing awareness toward protein diet is expected to promote the importance of good quality feed ingredients for livestock.

Key Players:



BASF

ADM

DuPont

DSM Nutritional Product, LLC

Cargill Inc.

Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.

Adisseo

Growth Drivers:

Increasing number of reporting incidences of contagious diseases including foot-&-mouth disease and avian flu among livestock is expected to have a substantial impact. Furthermore, rising spending toward inclusion of cattle management technology in the dairy farming sector of UK and Ireland is expected to expand the application scope in the near future.

Over the past few years, the agriculture industry of developing countries including China, Brazil, and India have been witnessing significant rise owing to increasing expenditure on crop yielding technology. This favorable trend in agriculture sectors is expected to ensure access to corn as well as oilseeds as raw materials to manufacture natural ingredients for the animal feed industry.

Livestock Outlook:

Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific was the largest market, accounting for 51.5% of global industry share in 2016. The firm foothold of the farming base of cattle, pork and poultry species in China, India, Australia and New Zealand is expected to have a positive impact on the market. However, low adoption rates of antioxidants in unorganized cattle farming sector of developing countries including China and India is projected to hamper the industry growth.

North America market was valued at USD 46.6 million in 2015. The increasing importance of anti-oxidation property for ensuring the durability and high-shelf life for the finished goods in meat processing sector of the U.S. is expected to play a vital role in expanding the market reach in the near future.

Rising disposable income and urban population growth in Middle East countries are projected to increase the demand for derived animal products including meat and dairy derivatives. As a result, livestock vendors are expected to establish new farming units on a domestic level and thus likely to increase the usage of feed ingredients over the forecast period.

