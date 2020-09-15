Tissue Diagnostics Market | Availability of Refurbished Products

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ —

[174 Pages Report] The global tissue diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025 from USD 3.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

This industry is experiencing significant growth due to the rising incidence of cancer, developing infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, recommendation of cancer screening, availability of reimbursements, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Challenges in Tissue Diagnostics Market

Stringent regulatory requirements

Lack of infrastructure and low awareness in middle- and low- income countries

Availability of refurbished products

Lack of skilled professionals

Product failures and recalls

North America was the largest regional market for tissue diagnostic in 2019

The tissue diagnostic market has been analyzed for North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. Easy accessibility to advanced technologies, government initiatives for screening cancer patients, favourable reimbursement scenario for pathology diagnostic tests, increasing healthcare expenditure, and high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the tissue diagnostic market in North America.

Key Market Players

The prominent players operating in the tissue diagnostic market include Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abbott (US), Agilent Technologies (US), ABCAM (UK), Merck KGAA (Germany), BD (US), Hologic (US), Bio Rad (US), Biomeriux (France), Sakura Fientek Japan (Japan), BioSB (US), Biogenex (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), Histoline Laboratories (Italy), Slee Medical GMBH (Germany), Amos Scientific PTY Ltd (Australia), Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co.Ltd (China), Medite GMBH (Germany), Cellpath Ltd(UK), and Dipath S.P.A. (Italy).

