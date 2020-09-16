Fort Worth Magazine’s 2020 Entrepreneur of Excellence Award

Fort Worth, TX., 2020-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — Rishi Khanna, CEO of ISHIR, has been recognized as the winner of Fort Worth Magazine’s Entrepreneur of Excellence (EoE) Award in the tech and e-commerce category. This recognition is given to those entrepreneurs whose vision, creativity and integrity have made Fort Worth the premier place to do business. In its 34th year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. These business leaders were selected by a panel of independent judges.

“Recognition from Fort Worth’s leading publication for my entrepreneurial contributions in the technology sector reinforces our companies’ growing footprints locally,” said Rishi Khanna. “I’m proud to be named alongside exceptional leaders in the Fort Worth technology ecosystem.”

The recognition caps off a broader period of innovation and growth for ISHIR, which were recently included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies.

ABOUT ISHIR

ISHIR is a globally diversified leading offshore software development company. With strong expertise in custom software development, managed cloud services, software testing, application development services, and automation. ISHIR also offers next-gen Internet of Things (IoT) and AI, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and Big Data services. We are one of the preferred offshore software development companies with a unique combination of skilled people, world-class processes, and robust technology.

For more information about ISHIR, visit www.ishir.com

Contact:

Meenakshi Vashisht

marketing@ishir.com

+1-888-949-7447