Supply Chain Analytics Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2025 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Sep-16 — According to a research report “Supply Chain Analytics Market by Component, Software (Supplier Performance Analytics, Demand Analysis and Forecasting, and Inventory Analytics), Services, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is expected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the supply chain industry include increasing volume and velocity of data, need to enhance operation and supply chain efficiencies, and the advent of AI and machine learning into supply chain management.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the overall supply chain analytics market during the forecast period. This region houses some of the major vendors of data analytics specialized in offering supply chain analytics solutions, such as SAS Institute, IBM, Oracle, and Tableau. These players have their headquarters, as well as direct sales offices in the region. Major retail chains across the US and Canada have already embraced analytics in its supply chain processes and are gaining numerous benefits from it.

The Supply Chain Analytics Market comprises major solution providers, such as SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Software AG (Germany), MicroStrategy (US), Tableau (US), Qlik (US), TIBCO (US), Cloudera (US), Logility (US), Savi Technology (US), Infor (US), RELEX Solutions (Finland), TARGIT (Denmark), Voxware (US), The AnyLogic Company(US), Antuit (US), Axway (US), AIMMS (Netherlands), BRIDGEi2i (India), Domo (US), Datameer (US), 1010data(US), Rosslyn Analytics(UK), Blue Yonder (US), Manhattan Associates (US), and DataFactZ (US).

Oracle is among the leaders in the supply chain analytics market with a global presence. The company has a balanced growth strategy in the market, including significant product launches diversifying Oracle’s supply chain analytics product portfolio, and increasing the company’s market reach. Oracle offers different products for supply chain analytics such as Procurement and Spend Analytics, Supplier Performance Analytics, Inventory Analytics, and PeopleSoft Supply Chain Analytics. For instance, in May 2018, Oracle launched new AI cloud applications for supply chain managers to discover patterns and gain insights on product issues. The strong network of channel partners and distributors has strengthened the reach of the company across the world. In the past few years, the company has increased its cloud-based portfolio and launched several of its products on cloud catering to the requirements of SaaS-based businesses. Furthermore, the company invests a significant amount of its revenue in R&D.

Similarly, IBM provides a wide range of supply chain analytics solutions that enable users to predict, assess, and mitigate risks proactively. IBM offers Watson Order Optimizer with the capabilities of IBM Cognos Supply Chain Procurement Performance Analytics dedicated to the supply chain department of myriad industries. IBM offers three products for supply chain analytics, namely IBM Watson Supply Chain Insights, IBM Watson Order Optimizer, and IBM Cognos Supply Chain Performance Procurement Analytics. Furthermore, in October 2018, the company released Watson Supply Chain Insights that offers real-time data about supply chain operations to supply chain officers. The company has been continuously investing in R&D to focus on high-growth strategic opportunities and expand its market presence. Moreover, a strong cloud footprint also enables the company to deliver its analytics solutions efficiently through the cloud. Headquartered in New York, US, the company has additional offices in North America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, and APAC.

