Electroceuticals Market to Get Worth 25.20 Billion USD by 2021

This report studies the global electroceuticals market for the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. This market is expected to reach USD 25.20 Billion by 2021 from USD 17.20 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

A number of factors such as rising geriatric population, regulatory approval for new and advanced electroceuticals, growing investments and funds for the development of novel therapies and electroceuticals, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, and growing prevalence of hearing loss are expected to drive the growth of the electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market during the forecast period.

In this report, the global electroceuticals market is segmented on the basis of product, type of device, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market is categorized into implantable cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac pacemakers, spinal cord stimulators, cochlear implants, deep brain stimulators, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators, sacral nerve stimulators, retinal implants, and other electrical stimulators (gastric electrical stimulators, transcranial magnetic stimulators, and respiratory electrical stimulators). The implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment is expected to account for the largest share of the electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market in 2016. However, the retinal implants segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type of device, the bioelectric medicine market is segmented into implantable electroceutical devices, and non-invasive electroceutical devices. The implantable electroceutical devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016; while, the non-invasive electroceutical devices segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Based on application, the electroceuticals market is segmented into product wise such as cardiac pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators (used for arrhythmia), cochlear implants (used for sensorineural hearing loss), retinal implants (used for retinal pigmentosa), spinal cord stimulators (used for chronic pain, failed back surgery, and ischemia), deep brain stimulators (used for Parkinsons disease, tremors, depression, and others), sacral nerve stimulators (used for urine incontinence and fecal incontinence), vagus nerve stimulators (used for epilepsy and other conditions), transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators (used for treatment-resistant depression and others), and other electric stimulators (used for gastro paresis, obesity, depression, migraine headaches, and spinal cord injuries).

On the basis of end user, the bioelectric medicine market is segmented into hospitals, research institutes, and individual users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016; while, the individual users segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Geographically, the global electroceuticals market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine market in 2016, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, and serves as a revenue pocket for companies offering electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine devices.

Prominent players in the global bioelectric medicine market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Cochlear Limited (Australia), Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), Biotronik (Germany), Nevro Corporation (U.S.), Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (U.S.), and ElectroCore LLC (U.S.).

