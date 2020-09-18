Digital Signage Market Manufacturing Expenses, Leading Dealers and Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 18, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Digital Signage Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Digital Signage Market is anticipated to reach USD 31.71 billion by 2025, expanding at a significant CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Digital signage is also termed as dynamic signage, is an advanced form of silver casting in which multimedia or video content is presented in public places for advertising or informational purposes.

Key Players:



Adflow Networks, Inc. (Daktronics)

BrightSign LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

KeyWest Technology, Inc.

LG Electronics (LG Corporation)

Growth Drivers:

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of digital signage market are the developing infrastructure in the emerging countries, acceptance of digital signage in the commercial sector, the rising use of enhanced technology in display sector, and the increasing demand for customized software and solutions. However, the growing trend of broadcast or online advertisement may restrain the overall market in the years to come.

Type Outlook:

Video walls

Video screens

Transparent LED screens

Digital posters

Kiosks

Application Outlook:

Retail

Corporate

Banking

Healthcare

Education

Transportation

Regional Insights:

Globally, North America and Europe accounted for the majority market share of digital signage and are estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in the region and increasing demand for digitized display in the retail industry. The United States, Germany and England are well equipped with the infrastructure for digital signage.

The Asia Pacific is also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. It is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise the rising awareness among populace regarding the use of digital signage and the rising disposable income.

