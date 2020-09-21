Netwaasal is Pleased to Introduce New Services to Clients in Muscat

Netwaasal introduces new services to Muscat clients, specializing in providing a wide range of IT services.

Muscat, Oman, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Netwaasal is pleased to introduce new services to clients. Netwaasal is a IT solutions company in based in Muscat, Oman, specializing in providing a wide range of IT services. The IT consultants here at Netwaasal can help you determine the correct solution for any IT issues, no matter whatever it may be. From computer repair, networking services, to cabling services, Netwaasal provides customers complete, from offering quality products and after sales support.

As a Netwaasal customer, clients can enjoy the security and confidence that comes from dealing with a professional IT solutions provider. The company believes that clients can find Netwaasal to be exceptionally qualified because of the wide-ranging knowledge and experience that we possess in the IT sector.

The areas where Netwaasal provide these solutions are

  • General IT Services
  • Computer Services
  • Internet Services
  • Networking Services
  • Operating System &amp; Software
  • Printer and Hardware
  • Cabling Services

As solution providers, Netwaasal analyse the client’s current setup, understand their requirement from the IT setup, and installation, and provide services to meet their needs. The team will be there for when client needs, delivering services on-time and within the budget.

About Netwaasal

Netwaasal is a IT solutions company that aims to provide professional, future proof solutions for your IT needs. Whether its general IT services, networking services or ITproducts – clients can see the difference at every step of the way.  Netwaasal can handle any issue related to your hardware, software or operating systems.

Contact Details:

NetWaasal

Jasmine Complex, Al Khuwair, Muscat, Oman
Email: info@netwaasal.com
Phone: +968 72688836

 

