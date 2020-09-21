HoduSoft announced to offer Omnichannel contact center software in Brazil

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a leader in communication packages that offers out of the box communication solutions, announces Omnichannel contact center software in Brazil.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of contact center software for Brazil, VP of the HoduSoft said, “HoduSoft has come up with tailored and revised Omnichannel contact center software to meet the needs of various industries of Brazil. We have created an advanced feature-rich software which makes it perfect for several industries and their concerns for offering a delightful customer experience. It is a Swiss army knife of communication and is capable of meeting all communication requirements in Brazil and other parts of the world.”

Typical features of Omnichannel contact center software for Brazil include autodialer, predictive dialer, skill-based call routing, analytics and reports, and automatic call distribution feature.

The skill-based routing feature smartly transfers calls from the caller to the most appropriate agent. It assures better quality service to the customer and quick resolution of the queries without creating a frustrating and annoying experience of disturbing other agents.

Businesses spread across Brazil can engage in cold calls and conduct sales campaigns by using Auto dialer software. It fetches leads from the customer relationship management software and dials the number and puts through the call until the call gets connected to a live human. It enhances call efficiency and generates a better customer satisfaction rate.

Contact center software comes with an Omnichannel platform that offers customers the freedom to choose any channel for communication and get their query resolved in no time. It also permits agents to switch between several modes of communication effortlessly and offer a satisfactory solution to customers only by using their mobile phones.

It also comes with WebRTC integration, which makes it to greater heights of functionality. It permits the sharing of documents, audio and video conferencing, and video presentations.

The most innovative feature of Omnichannel contact center software is it can be easily customized to suit the requirements of your business and can fit businesses of any size.

Businesses that are located in Brazil and are interested in implementing Omnichannel contact center software can contact HoduSoft for customized Omnichannel contact center software to streamline the communication process and enhance productivity and generate more revenue and profit.

