Rishi Khanna Wins Fort Worth Magazine’s 2020 Entrepreneur of Excellence Award

Fort Worth, TX., 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Rishi Khanna, founder of ISHIR and co-founder of ENO8, has been recognized as the winner of Fort Worth Magazine’s Entrepreneur of Excellence Award in the tech and e-commerce category. This recognition is given to those entrepreneurs whose vision, creativity and integrity have made Fort Worth the premier place to do business.

“Recognition from Fort Worth’s leading publication for my entrepreneurial contributions in the technology sector reinforces our companies’ growing footprints locally,” said Rishi Khanna. “I’m proud to be named alongside exceptional leaders in the Fort Worth technology ecosystem.”

Dallas-Fort Worth provides all the necessary ingredients for an entrepreneurial business environment and landscape. Some of the key factors include the immediate access to talent, the geographical access to the world through American Airlines, the low cost of living, and the lower state taxes – favorable to entrepreneurs.

Dallas-Fort Worth has bred a culture of innovation through some of the largest and most recognizable companies in the world having a large presence or headquarters here. North Texas has had a history of being a major contributor to technology innovation thanks to Ross Perot EDS, now called DXC Technology. Nokia and Ericsson lead the telecommunications/5G market. Companies like JP Morgan, Citibank, Liberty Mutual, State Farm, and Charles Schwab have made DFW a Fintech hub, and Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, and Sabre are constantly leading innovation within the travel industry right here in our backyard.

The recognition caps off a broader period of innovation and growth for ISHIR and ENO8, which were both recently included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies. Rishi Khanna explains, “our growth is a testament to our amazing team that has adapted as our business has transformed into the digital product studio we are today. The last year has emphasized the need for digital innovation, enabling us to focus our efforts on developing ways to give our clients impactful products that generate real business returns.”

ABOUT ENO8

ENO8 is a Dallas-based tech studio that empowers companies to design and develop innovative, impactful digital products. Our partners realize real business returns from new technology initiatives because we arm them with our proprietary innovation process and a best-in-class, experienced team. Through working with us, our clients move faster, reduce their risk, and increase the impact of bringing new digital products to life.

