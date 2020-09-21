Celebrate the International Day of Peace by Expanding Your Cultural Literacy

Clearwater, FL, USA, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — In honor of the International Day of Peace, the Scientology Information Center invites the community to visit the Center to learn more about the beliefs and practices of Scientology.

The International Day of Peace was started in 1984, as a United Nations-sanctioned holiday, observed annually on 21 September. It is dedicated to world peace, and specifically the absence of war and violence.

“While Clearwater is known for the many religious establishments representing the Baptist, Catholic, Roman Catholic, Greek Orthodox and Muslim faiths, Clearwater is also known as the international spiritual headquarters of the Church of Scientology,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center.

“It’s like travelling to a new country to learn their customs, appreciate their art, their way of life and experience their culture,” said Skjelset. “And similar to visiting another country, you enjoy your visit and increase your understanding of other cultures while retaining your own culture and beliefs. When you learn to appreciate what others believe, you broaden your understanding of those around you while strengthening your own beliefs and values.”

During L. Ron Hubbard’s quest to understand the mind, spirit and life he traversed five continents and studied 21 races and cultures. In a brief statement he said, “The only richness there is, is understanding. That is all Scientology has to give.”

Masks are required indoors and are provided complimentary along with travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer.

For more information about the Scientology Information Center please contact Ms. Amber Skjelset at 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org

visit during its hours of operation: Sunday-Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or through apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

