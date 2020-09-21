Charities’ Good News Sought for Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Monthly Newsletter

Clearwater, FL, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — On Saturday, 12 September the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center announced that it has added a new section to its monthly newsletter called “Good News from Good Guys” and is asking nonprofit and volunteer organizations to send in their good news for possible inclusion in October’s newsletter. The CCV Center intends to use this to spread good news throughout the Clearwater Community.

Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center said, “Nonprofits seek to address a wide variety of societal ills that many of us may not even know about, which is why I have found that many of them want to make their community outreach well known. I think this is a great opportunity to help them do so.”

Nonprofits can submit their good news directly to the CCV Center Manager at ccvcenter@ccvfl.org for a chance to get their good works promoted at no cost to their organization. To improve chances of being featured, photos or videos of their nonprofit activities are recommended.

One nonprofit, National Community Services (NCS), Inc., has already been selected for inclusion for their food distribution on July 7th where they, along with several other organizations, gave out over 12,000 lbs. of fresh food to 200 cars filled with eager families in their time of need.

The CCV Center works with dozens of nonprofits such as NCS, and selects stories based on the magnitude of their assistance to the Greater Tampa Bay Area.

“From free theatre performances for the elderly to helping foster children find loving families, there is no limit to the ways one can help. This is why we are seeking applicants; to help make known the good works of those who seek to help others. ” Soltero said.

Interested individuals can sign up to receive the CCV Center’s newsletter to find out about volunteer opportunities and what is going on in their communities by contacting Michael Soltero or the CCV Center directly.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers or the CCV Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvdirector@ccvfl.org.