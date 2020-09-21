Best Fleet Management Software in 2020- Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Fleet management software assists in organizing, managing, and coordinating fleet operations from a centralized information system. It uses connectivity technologies to enable the flow of data between fleets and the back-end systems, accessible by fleet owners and managers. The use of telematics to remotely communicate with fleet vehicles is gradually becoming mainstream in the fleet management industry. The growth of the fleet management software market can be attributed to several benefits such as lower fuel and maintenance costs, better safety for drivers, and easier scheduling and dispatching.

360Quadrants short-listed and categorized leading vendors offering the best fleet management software that enable customers to make real-time business decisions. These quadrants are released post thorough analysis of vendors along with their product offerings and remarkable business strategies. 360quadrants are updated quarterly, depending on the strategic analysis of companies in the fleet management software space.

360Quadrants performs a thorough SWOT analysis and analyzes the vendors selected for assessment. This analysis lets the solution providers learn about growth and trends in the market so that they can adopt strategies that are necessary to grow and expand. 360Quadrants provides a complete list of top vendors and narrow down the vendor selection procedure.

Fleet Management Software Quadrant Categorization:

360Quadrants evaluated vendors providing fleet management software, and 30top vendors were categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

Tomtom, Donlen, Teletrac Navman, Element strategic fleet management, Chevin fleet solutions, Verizon communications, Trimble, Emkay, ARI simulation, ID systems, and Leaseplan, have been identified as visionary leaders in the fleet management software space.

Merchants Fleet Management, Wheels, Masternaut, Transpoco Vehicle tracking, E-drive technology, FleetFactz, Cartrack, Imarda, and Zonar Systems have been identified as innovators in the fleet management software space.

Geotab, GPSTrackIt, Workwave GPS, and FleetLocate have been identified as emerging companies in the fleet management software space.

Wabco Holdings, Mix Telematics, Omnitracs, Isotrack, AT&T, and TrustTrack have been identified as dynamic differentiators in the fleet management software space.

360Quadrants Scoring Method

Top fleet management software vendors are ranked by trained researchers and analysts after having done a significant amount of research. This analysis is done based on product maturity and company maturity criterion. Product maturity is completely based on the product base offered by vendors, whereas company maturity is based on the company’s growth strategies and global presence.

More than 100 parameters were selected while evaluating fleet management software vendors that will be updated twice in a year. Based on the weight assigned on each parameter, ratings are done for short-listed vendors. Based on these assigned ratings, vendors are placed in respective quadrants.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Logistics Software, Fleet Maintenance Software, and Commercial Vehicle Telematics.