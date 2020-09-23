MyTreats to add record-breaking crepe merchant on their list

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — MyTreats adds Vanilla Mille Crepe Malaysia as their merchant to provide Malaysians with wider options of delicacies. With a total number of 23 outlets nationwide, Vanilla Mille Crepe Malaysia managed to claim victory as the largest Malaysia’s mille crepe chain under the Malaysia Book of Records which took place on Malaysia Day.

Launched in early September, MyTreats aims to provide its members the promotions by local merchants and digital vouchers by official participating merchants which include Giant, KK Mart, Mydin, and more.

MyTreats was developed during the pandemic period to help merchants to digitalize the platform and members to improve their buying power through collective spending.

“We are proud to have them as our merchant to indulge fellow Malaysians with more options of a variety of sweets and pastries to choose from especially the mille crepe cakes. We look forward for bigger opportunities in the future from this collaboration”, CEO of MyTreats, Benjamin Foo said.

Vanilla Mille Crepe Malaysia is known as one of the fastest-growing and largest mille crepe chain in Malaysia and has claimed to use only the finest premium ingredients in their recipes which are endorsed by Elle &Ville Paris.

Vanilla Crepe Malaysia also won Best Brand Awards (Brandlaureate) and Best Dessert Cafe by TimeoutKL.

Members can redeem their promotions from MyTreats application.