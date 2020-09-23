MyTreats to add record-breaking crepe merchant on their list

Posted on 2020-09-23 by in Advertising, Food & Beverage, Marketing // 0 Comments

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — MyTreats adds Vanilla Mille Crepe Malaysia as their merchant to provide Malaysians with wider options of delicacies. With a total number of 23 outlets nationwide, Vanilla Mille Crepe Malaysia managed to claim victory as the largest Malaysia’s mille crepe chain under the Malaysia Book of Records which took place on Malaysia Day.

Launched in early September, MyTreats aims to provide its members the promotions by local merchants and digital vouchers by official participating merchants which include Giant, KK Mart, Mydin, and more.

MyTreats was developed during the pandemic period to help merchants to digitalize the platform and members to improve their buying power through collective spending.

“We are proud to have them as our merchant to indulge fellow Malaysians with more options of a variety of sweets and pastries to choose from especially the mille crepe cakes. We look forward for bigger opportunities in the future from this collaboration”, CEO of MyTreats, Benjamin Foo said.

Vanilla Mille Crepe Malaysia is known as one of the fastest-growing and largest mille crepe chain in Malaysia and has claimed to use only the finest premium ingredients in their recipes which are endorsed by Elle &Ville Paris.

Vanilla Crepe Malaysia also won Best Brand Awards (Brandlaureate) and Best Dessert Cafe by TimeoutKL.

Members can redeem their promotions from MyTreats application.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!