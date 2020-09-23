Connecticut Business Insurance Brokers Discuss General Liability Coverage

Norwalk, Connecticut, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — The Connecticut business insurance brokers at JMG Insurance Agency recently released a new informational article that answers the question, “what does general liability insurance cover?”. The new blog can be found on the company’s website. The information in the article is guided by the insurance agency’s extensive professional experience handling general liability plans and ensuring their clients are properly and comprehensively covered. Their team hopes this new article will be used as a consumer resource as well as an educational tool to help readers understand if they need coverage and if it is necessary for their situation.

JMG offers some valuable information for business owners who aren’t sure if they are covered properly and want to make sure they are not vulnerable to any potential liabilities. In the article, they explain what general liability insurance is, what it should over, how it can be unique for each business, and also the benefits of acquiring a professional and all-inclusive general liability insurance plan. Their agency has a history of helping make the insurance process as simple as possible for their customers. JMG believes in providing superior customer service and quality insurance solutions for their clients, and they work hard to uphold these values every day.

While this new addition to their collection of online resources focuses on general liability coverage for businesses, JMG insurance offers a broad spectrum of insurance services for automobile owners, homeowners, businesses, and more. They offer insurance plans such as errors and omissions, group benefits, life/health, and even personal and specialty plans such as RV and boat, flood, rental property, small business, and sport/special event insurance plans. JMG is proud to offer a long list of insurance plans that never sacrifice the depth and quality they are known for.

JMG Insurance believes in helping clients feel safe, secure, and personally involved in the creation of the perfect insurance plan for them. Their insurance agency works closely with numerous insurance companies that have proven their reliability, stability, and performance over the years. Through their partnerships with these carriers, their professional team is dedicated to getting their clients the best insurance products and services available today to protect you, your family, and your business. For more information, contact JMG insurance today at 1-844-304-7332 or visit their website at https://jmg.com/. Their offices are located at 29 Haviland Street, Norwalk, Connecticut 06854.

