Covid Impact on Clinical Microbiology Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the Clinical Microbiology Market is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2023 from $3.6 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2023.

• Covid Impact on Clinical Microbiology Market, growth/decline in product type/use cases of Clinical Microbiology Market due to cascaded impact of Covid on Extended Ecosystem.

• How top 50 companies in Clinical Microbiology Market are making rapid shifts in their strategies as we speak here.

• Outside-in view of top 50 companies client and client’s clients shifting short-term priorities

The technological advancements in disease diagnostics, rising incidence of infectious diseases (such as tuberculosis, malaria, respiratory infections, and STDs) coupled with growing outbreak of epidemics (such as swine flu, zika virus, and yellow fever), and increased funding and public-private investments for development of disease diagnosis technology are key factors driving the growth of this market.

• The clinical microbiology market is segmented on the basis of products into instruments (laboratory instruments and microbiology analyzers) and reagents (pathogen-specific kits and general reagents). The laboratory instruments products segment is expected to command the largest share of the global clinical microbiology instruments market.

• The microbiology testing market is segmented on the basis of applications into pharmaceutical, clinical, food testing, energy, chemical and material manufacturing, and environmental applications. The pharmaceutical applications segment is expected to dominate the overall microbial testing market in 2018 due to the presence of well-established and globally accepted regulations that govern the evaluation of microbial contamination during pharmaceutical manufacturing and raw material sourcing processes.

The major players operating in the microbiology testing/clinical microbiology market are bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Bruker Corporation (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), 3M Company (US), and Neogen Corporation (US), among others.

Recent Developments:

> In 2018, Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) launched the cobas TV/MG assay

> In 2017, bioMérieux (UK) received FDA clearance for expanded pathogen identification capability of VITEK MS

> In 2017, Hologic (US) collaborated with Seegene Inc. (South Korea) to develop and supply highly multiplexed real-time PCR reagents and assays for Hologic’s Panther Fusion platform

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global clinical microbiology market in 2018 due to easy accessibility and high adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques, technological advancements in microbial testing techniques, rising geriatric population, and growing public-private funding to support microbiology-based research in the region.

