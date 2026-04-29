As AI Adoption Outpaces Controls, ISACA Launches Advanced in AI Risk Certification

New AAIR credential equips IT risk professionals to govern, assess and manage AI risk across the enterprise

Bangalore, India, 2026-04-29 — /EPR Network/ — As organizations increasingly leverage AI across their business, risk professionals face the challenge of balancing AI’s transformative potential with vigilant risk management in light of new vulnerabilities, threats, and risk. To equip IT risk professionals with the specialized skills and knowledge to manage these complex risks, ISACA has introduced the new Advanced in AI Risk (AAIR) certification.

The AAIR credential validates candidates’ ability to evaluate AI-related vulnerabilities, assess opportunities and impacts, and navigate the entire risk lifecycle—focusing on the three key practice areas of 1) AI risk governance and framework integration, 2) AI lifecycle risk management, and 3) AI risk program management.

Those pursuing AAIR are trained to recommend effective responses to AI risk, collaborate across functions to ensure comprehensive communication and oversight, and develop a deep understanding of diverse AI technologies and their associated challenges.

“AI is moving faster than many organizations are prepared for, and IT risk professionals are on the front lines,” says Erik Prusch, ISACA CEO. “The launch of AAIR gives risk professionals the practical skills they need now to understand, assess and manage AI risk.”

Prerequisites and Resources

The credential is designed to refine and strengthen existing risk management expertise, empowering IT risk professionals to tackle the evolving challenges and opportunities that come with AI integration.

To qualify, candidates must have proven experience in IT risk or advisory roles, as well as hold one of 25 prerequisite certifications, such as CISA, CISM, CRISC, CGEIT, CDPSE, CRMP, CRMA, CGRC, CISSP, CERP, or CRCM, in addition to passing the certification exam.

Additional resources are available to those seeking to become AAIR certified, including the AAIR Online Review Course, the AAIR Questions, Answers & Explanations Database, and the AAIR Review Manual (available as a digital or print version).

Helping the Digital Trust Workforce Enhance Skills in an AI-driven World

Committed to upskilling digital trust professionals as AI revolutionizes the domains they work in, ISACA has recently introduced a range of AI courses and resources, as well as two additional certifications—the ISACA Advanced in AI Audit (AAIA) credential and the ISACA Advanced in AI Security Management (AAISM) credential.

“For decades, ISACA has set the standard for trusted leadership in credentialing and training to help digital trust professionals rise to the occasion amid technological changes,” says Shannon Donahue, ISACA Chief Content and Publishing Officer. “As continuous learning becomes even more vital with the rapid pace of change, our growing suite of AI-focused certifications and learning tools will equip our professional community to drive responsible innovation for their organizations.”

Learn more about AAIR and ISACA’s full range of AI risk management resources at www.isaca.org/credentialing/aair. For additional information on ISACA’s AI training, resources, and thought leadership, visit www.isaca.org/resources/artificial-intelligence.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) champions the global workforce advancing trust in technology. For more than 55 years, ISACA has empowered its community of 185,000+ members with the knowledge, credentials, training and network they need to thrive in fields like information security, governance, assurance, risk management, data privacy and emerging tech. With a presence in more than 190 countries and with nearly 230 chapters worldwide, ISACA offers resources tailored to every stage of members’ careers—helping them to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape, drive trusted innovation and ensure a more secure digital world. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA also expands IT and education career pathways, fostering opportunities to grow the next generation of technology professionals.

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Media Contact:

Madhulina Das: madhulina@prhub.com – 8777787243