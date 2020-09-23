Foodservice Disposables Distribution Systems Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2016 – 2022

The Europe (U.K., Spain, France & Switzerland) foodservice disposables market is currently experiencing a healthy growth, attributed to the increasing growth of the quick service restaurants across Europe. In addition, rise in number of convenience seeking customers is further expected to drive the market growth in the near future. For a better understanding and analysis of the industry, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, distribution channel, and country.

The Europe foodservice disposables market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2016 to 2022, to reach a market value of US$ 2,225.2 Mn by 2022. The market was valued at US$ 1,513.8 Mn in 2014. In terms of volume, the Europe foodservice disposables market stood at 9,685.2 Mn units in 2014, and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2016 to 2022. The U.K. and France are projected to be the fastest growing markets over the forecast period in terms of volume consumption. The significant growth of the U.K. market is mainly attributed to increasing number of cafes/bars and takeaway formats across the country.

On the basis of product type, in terms of value, the tableware disposables segment accounted for the significant market share of 85.7% in 2014, and is projected to maintain its dominance through 2022. Moreover, the tableware disposables segment is expected to show significant growth in the foodservice disposable distribution systems market over the forecast period. The durable plastic glasses segment is also projected to showcase favorable growth over the forecast period. The tableware disposable segment is further sub-segmented into plates, cups & mugs, trays and containers, cutlery, and bowls & tubs. Among all the sub-segments, the plates sub-segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, followed by the trays and container sub-segment

On the basis of end user, the restaurants segment accounted for the significant value share of the foodservice disposables market, accounting for 22.6% value share in 2014. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance through 2022. Moreover, in terms of volume consumption, the segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period, followed by the foodservice providers/caterers segment.

On the basis of distribution channel, the cash & carry segment has been estimated to account for the significant value share by 2015 end and is expected to continue to remain dominant over the forecast period as well. The segment was valued at US$ 326.3 Mn in 2014. Growth of the segment is primarily driven by the inclination of consumers towards buying food disposables after seeing it. Among the various distribution channels, in terms of volume, the cash & carry segment accounted for the significant market share in 2014. Moreover, the distributors segment is expected exhibit favorable growth over the forecast period, owing to the collaboration of various distributors with manufacturers. The customers prefer to buy food disposable products from distributors as they offer assorted product portfolio.

Among the various countries, the U.K. dominated the global market, accounting for 43.1% value share of the overall market in 2014. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period as well. Even in terms of volume, the U.K. dominates the overall market currently, accounting for 42.6% share in 2014, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

Key players in the Europe food service disposables distribution systems market that are covered in the report include Dispo International, EFG Foodservice, First Pack, Go-Pak Group, ITP Imports Ltd. (Discount Wholesale), Mashers, MBS Wholesale Ltd, Party & Paper Solutions Ltd., Pattersons UK, and Sustainable Disposables Trading BV (SD Trading).