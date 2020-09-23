Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market | Non-resorbable Fixators accounted for Largest Share

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market by Type (Mid Face, Plates, Screws, Mandibular Orthognathic Implants, Neuro, Mesh, Bone Graft, Dural Repair), by Material of Construction (Titanium, Polymer), by Application Site & Property – Global Forecasts to 2021”, report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the craniomaxillofacial implants market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

The global craniomaxillofacial implants market is expected to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.79 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2021.

The report segments this market based on type, application site, material of construction, property, and regions.

Titanium, other metals and alloys segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

The material of construction is further classified into titanium, other metals and alloys, calcium phosphate ceramics, and polymers/biomaterials. Titanium, other metals and alloys segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the wide use of titanium in craniomaxillofacial implants.

Non-resorbable Fixators is expected to account the largest share of the market.

The property segment is further classified into Non-resorbable Fixators and Resorbable Fixators. Non-resorbable Fixators is expected to account the largest share of the market. The large share of this market is attributed to the availability and large usage of non-resorbable fixators in neurosurgery as well as dentistry.

For more details, Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43426581

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on regions, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increasing number of road accident injuries, rising prevalence of congenital facial deformities.

Key Players

The key players in the craniomaxillofacial implants market are Stryker (U.S.), KLS Martin (U.S.), Depuy Synthes (U.S.)., Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), Integra Lifesciences (U.S.), OsteoMed (U.S.), Medartis AG (Switzerland), Matrix Surgical USA (U.S.), and Calavera (U.S.)

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=43426581