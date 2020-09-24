Launch of DVR Virtual Assistant Services

Manama, Bahrain, 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ — Dannica van Rens from Nueva Ecija, Philippines announces the launch of her service, DVR Virtual Assistant Services provides Virtual Assistance to clients all over the world.

In today’s economy more business owners are looking for alternative methods to traditional in-office help. The Virtual Assistance industry has seen much growth over the past several years and many Virtual Assistants provide specialized “niche” services to business owners and entrepreneurs not to mention a wide array of other business professionals that can benefit from the use of a Virtual Assistant. This industry provides a solution for business owners who do not necessarily need the expense of having an on-site assistant and who only need assistance on a “per project” basis.

Dannica van Rens, founder and owner of DVR Virtual Assistant Services Dannica lives in Juffair, Manama, Bahrain but has the ability to provide assistance to companies around the world. Many of the clients that Dannica works with, she has never met with face to face, as is the case with most Virtual Assistants. With today’s technology, there is no problem providing assistance to clients in other countries, since Virtual Assistants communicate with clients via e-mail, web chat, and phone.

“I highly recommend the Virtual Assistant services provided by Dannica van Rens. She approaches each task with enthusiasm and competence. The work is completed in a timely and efficient manner.

For more information, contact:

Dannica van Rens

DVR Virtual Assistant Services

Juffair, Manama, Bahrain

+97335931907

dannicavanrens.fva@gmail.com